MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local author will receive a proclamation from the City of McAllen for her children’s book, ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa’.

McAllen native Eliza M. Garza published her first book ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa’ in 2022.

The children’s book highlights South Texas culture and Hispanic traditions while promoting dual language education, tradition, connection, and appreciation of relationships with loved ones.

The City of McAllen will declare Sunday, June 18 as Raspas Con Mi Grandpa Day, an annual celebration where the community honors grandparents and their contributions.

The declaration day falls on Garza’s late grandfather’s birthday.

To honor the children’s book, McAllen Public Library will be hosting Garza’s proclamation and a story time for ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa.

After the book reading, Garza will continue with a book signing and photos. The celebration will end with complimentary raspas for everyone.

The free event will take place at 3:30 p.m., Monday, June 19 at the Main Branch located at 4001 N. 23rd St.

Garza encourages grandparents to attend the event with their grandchildren.

‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa’ is available for purchase on Amazon, Target, and Barnes & Noble.