McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley author is promoting Hispanic culture and bilingual education through her newly published children’s book titled, ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa.’

Eliza M. Garza, born and raised in McAllen, is a speaker and franchise owner of Iced Cube Mexican Street Eats. She now carries the title of author of ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa.’

Garza integrates Hispanic heritage and South Texas traditions in the children’s book by incorporating raspas to help children embrace their culture and the language they speak. The author also aims for the book to remind readers of memories that can be made when sharing a raspa with a loved one.

Garza is launching her book tour in schools across the Rio Grande Valley in November. She will be reading ‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa,’ have a book signing and conclude each event by eating raspas with students.

‘Raspas Con Mi Grandpa’ will be available to purchase Thursday on Amazon, Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble.

A percentage of the profits will be donated to Adventure In A Cup, a program providing children the opportunity to learn the principles of entrepreneurship, financial literacy and goal setting by practicing with their own raspa stand for a day.