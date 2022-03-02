SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum is currently featuring an exhibit created by Jessie Burciaga, a Brownsville artist, until mid-April.

(Source: San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum)

Burciaga tackles the topic of grief, specifically, the disappearance of a loved one, in the art featured in, Aquí Descansaba, a release by the San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum said.

“Having a loved one missing or disappear is an unspoken topic in the Rio Grande Valley. My work gives lost voices an identity; by embellishing the clothes, I give [the missing people] a voice, and I give their family a voice,” Burciaga said.

The art expands on Burciaga’s master thesis work and features diverse media that includes prints, sculptures, and video installations.

“My aim with this exhibition is to aid in the destigmatization of the grieving process and begin to discuss the importance of mental health awareness for our community,” Aleida Garcia, Cultural Arts Department Director for the City of San Benito, said. “Visitors can take a somber look at the loss of a loved one, while reflecting on the idea of places of rest and clothing as validating metaphors, individualizing each loss; essentially exploring the grieving process itself and the many forms it can take for each person as they traverse Aquí Descansaba.”

The exhibit opened up on Feb. 17 and had a virtual-only opening that ran until March 2.

Burciaga is scheduled to have a reception at the exhibit on March 3.

The exhibit is set to run until April 15, 2021.