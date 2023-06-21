MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Rio Grande Valley airports received multi-million-dollar funds Wednesday morning to work on general improvements.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded Valley International Airport and McAllen International Airport $8.9 million.

“As our region continues to grow, it is crucial that our airports’ infrastructure is able to meet the demands of increased travel over the next few decades,” Gonzalez said.

Valley International Airport will receive $2.7 million to expand its runway. McAllen International Airport will get $6.2 million for drainage improvements, erosion control and airfield safety design.

“These critical improvements will ensure the health and safety of passengers, pilots, crews, and airport technicians at Valley International and McAllen International Airports,” Gonzalez added.