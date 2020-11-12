Valley Aids Council expanding HIV prevention efforts through at-home testing kits

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Further ramping up their HIV prevention efforts, the Valley AIDS Council (VAC) will now offer at-home HIV tests kits after being approved by The epartment of State Health Services.

VAC is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of ensuring the community’s knowledge of their sexual health status.

“We just want to make sure we’re offering everyone in our community something that makes them comfortable,” Steven Cano, VAC community mobilization coordinator said.

Oraquick is FDA approved and returns results in just 20 minutes through a gum swab. It can be taken up to three months after an incident of unprotected sex.

If the test returns positive, Cano recommends going into the clinic for an additional blood test to confirm the results.

“Anyone who is living w HIV can live a normal healthy life while they’re taking their prescribed medication and visiting their doctor,” Cano said.

Although HIV cannot be cured, it can be treated. And with the VAC’s Rapido Start program, HIV-positive individuals can begin receiving services to treat the virus the day of confirmed results.

“Once that individual living w HIV is on medication for six months or more, they become untransmittable,” Cano said. “So u equals u; undetectable, untransmittable”

While the at-home kit has been made available due to COVID-19, Cano says they can continue to offer it once the pandemic passes if the community demonstrates the need, and adds it’s also a good option for those too intimidated to get tested at a clinic.

“For someone who maybe feels either embarrassed or fear walking into one of our clinics, this is a great way to know your sexual health status in the comfort of your own home,” Cano said.

To request the testing kit, you must fill out an online questionnaire — available in English or Spanish — and after speaking with a vac risk reduction specialist, it will arrive within four business days.

The kits are available to residents of Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties.