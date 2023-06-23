MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley agriculture leaders are asking Washington to push Mexico to make a water payment.

The nation was supposed to deliver hundreds of thousands of acre feet by late May.

The Valley agriculture economy is dependent on irrigation and water is needed in the lakes so it can be used for water allotments.

This is a time when, historically, the Valley has turned to Mexico – and historically, the Valley has had to wait.

“They’re supposed to pony up water every five years. And it seems like they wait until the very end of the five years or when there’s a hurricane to pay us,” local citrus producer Fred Karle said.

Citrus, sugar cane and other crops are in need of water this time of year for trading or purchasing at Falcon and Amistad Reservoirs.

“There’s water up there but most of us have used up the allotment that we were given on the specific pieces of land,” Karle said.

These water payments aren’t just needed for crops in the Rio Grande Valley, but, are needed for those who aren’t in the agricultural industry and don’t want to have to deal with water restrictions.

Mark Vega, the City of McAllen Public Utility General Manager, says there is still a couple months of padding before water restrictions would be needed in the Valley.

“It certainly would probably accelerate the possibility of water restrictions. But, right now, both levels of Amistad and Falcon as a network are at about 31 percent. So, we trigger stage two at 25 percent, which is 6 percent away from the trigger,” Vega said.

Vega explains how Mexico is supposed to be paying on a five-year interval.

“It’s supposed to be done where they repay a certain amount every year. So that, by year five, they’re not so far behind that it makes it impossible to repay the debt,” he explained.

He adds that because Mexico is so far behind, it is highly unlikely the nation will repay by 2025.

Texas Citrus Mutual reports Mexico is behind 556,879-acre feet as of May 27th.