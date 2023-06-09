PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley agriculture community is viewing the string of recent storms as a blessing and a curse.

The citrus harvest has just wrapped up in the last couple weeks and now newer crops are coming.

With the hot summer approaching, more water than what we’ve had in recent storms is what the local agriculture community is hoping for.

The lake levels, used for irrigation of crops, remain low at a 30 percent capacity.

The agriculture community of the Valley is hoping for Mexico to help and make good on a deal.

“We just need some rainfall up at the lakes and we need Mexico to consider making a payment. They are currently behind about 550 thousand acre feet of water. That’s substantial for growers like us,” Dale Murden of Texas Citrus Mutual said.

With this new crop, we asked whether or not the RGV agricultural community would actually want to have more severe weather events.

“No, we don’t want hailstorms, windstorms, anything like that that are going to destroy crops,” Murden answered.

He says the water is good – but more is needed.

The head of the Texas International Produce Association, Dante Galeazzi, says Mother Nature has added complications to the harvest this year.

“Just about the time we’re ready to get back in, we can do one day of harvesting and then we have another rain event. And so we get behind on the product and then the product gets overly mature. And then when it gets overly mature, it starts to fall apart,” Galeazzi explained.

Add to that, there is often clay under the dirt in the valley and, when it rains, the water sits on the dirt.

“It makes it impossible to get people, tractors, equipment like trucks or even the vehicles into the field,” Galeazzi said.

He says because severe weather events are not uncommon in the Valley, the agriculture community is used to working around it to avoid it interrupting production and harvesting.