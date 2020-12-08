Valley agents rescue 18 people from Rio Grande

by: KVEO STAFF

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol Agents and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say officers rescued 18 people from the Rio Grande on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, RGV Sector agents along with CBP officers encountered 18 people struggling to exit the Rio Grande by the Anzalduas Port of Entry in Mission, Texas.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Agents and officers guided the subjects to a dock where they were brought up to safety. After being in the water for several minutes, many subjects were susceptible to hypothermia, according to the release.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) on scene medically evaluated the individuals and determined only one person needed further medical treatment.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

The subject was transported to a local hospital. The group, including one unaccompanied juvenile, are from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and  Guatemala.

