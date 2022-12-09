McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley AIDS Council is partnering with Human Rights Campaign to host a mpox vaccination clinic and awareness campaign this weekend.

According to Valley AIDS Council, as of Wednesday, over 29,000 people in the United States have contracted monkeypox. Texas ranks as fourth in confirmed cases totaling at 2,846.

Mpox vaccinations will be administered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the VAC Westbrook Clinic located on 300 S. 2nd St. in McAllen.

Due to limited availability of the vaccine, the advocacy groups will be screening people who are requesting to get vaccinated.

Participants interested in a screening can contact the clinic at (956) 335-0197.