HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With temperatures nearing 100 degrees, this is not the time for your air conditioner to break down.

Air conditioning companies in the Rio Grande Valley are finding it difficult to find AC units to make repairs possible. “Right now it’s gonna be an issue just with customers needing AC,” said Jay Villegas, from Frontier Air Conditioning.

It’s an issue that has been ongoing since the pandemic. Manufacturers like Carrier Global Corporation and others are still having issues keeping up with demands.

Part of the reason is a new EPA regulation to make systems environment friendly, the new units are behind in production.

“Not only with COVID in the mix but now you also have this regulation to where we have to be more efficient to save energy. By doing that they’re also having shortages with the new systems that are coming out because of the regulation,” Villegas said.

Carrier Global Corporation is sending notices to local companies who depend on their units that there could be delays of up to six weeks.

“We’re about two weeks behind right now for what we need. But it’s just getting worse as the weeks go by. So right now they’re looking at residential, maybe it can be up to a month to two months to where the systems that we need, aren’t there like they used to be.” Villegas said.

This puts a huge strain on local air condition company Frontier which has prepared by stocking their storage with units and parts so their customers do not have to wait, but some delays can not be avoided.

“Now that we’re seeing it starts to pick up in April, and then of course, late in March, we’re starting to see that this huge demand that we’re not expected for it started to kind of decline as far as what we’re projected to get,” Villegas adds.

Other companies like Colair, Inc. say they are not experiencing any issues because they have plenty of inventory in stock. “Right now with us as a company, there really is no shortage anymore. That’s pretty much been outdated. Everything has been caught up,” said Noah Gonzalez, from Colair, Inc.

The problem won’t go away soon since Carrier Global Corporation said production won’t return to normal until the beginning of 2024.