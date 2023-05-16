EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Democrat Michelle Vallejo announced her plans to once again run for Texas’ 15th congressional district.

Vallejo is expected to face U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-McAllen, who flipped the congressional seat to Republican in November.

District 15 is composed of parts of Hidalgo County, stretching north to counties outside of the Rio Grande Valley, including Jim Hogg, Brooks, Duval, Like Oak, Karnes counties and east of San Antonio in Guadalupe.

Vallejo won nearly 45% of the votes for District 15 in the November 2022 General Election with De La Cruz taking the lead with 53% of the votes. She lost by 17,000 votes.

During her campaign launch event on Tuesday morning in Edinburg, Vallejo highlighted issues that were rooted in her 2022 campaign such as reproductive rights and immigration issues; including securing the border and the asylum process.

Vallejo says she is confident that people in the district will head to the ballot box to vote for her.

“It’s important that we are protecting women and families right to make the decision of when and why and how they start families. This comes down to our right to privacy our right of liberty and freedoms of reproductive choice,” Vallejo said.

She said when it comes to border issues they should not be political.

“We need to make sure that we are securing the border and that our border patrol agents and everyone that is responsible to keeping us safe have the resources and the manpower that they need, while at the same time we need to make sure that those seeking asylum have access to asylum in a legal humane and timely way.”

She says it is important to work with people across the aisle to get resolutions.

During her last election Vallejo garnered the support of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the United Farm Workers of America.