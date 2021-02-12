Valentine’s Day gift ideas that won’t break hearts or the bank

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Love is in the air, but so is COVID-19. That means this year Valentine’s Day will look very different.

From canceled plans as restaurants reach capacity to financial struggles, here are few tips so you won’t break hearts or your bank account.

If you’re going with gifts, Financial Advisor for Edward Jones Inc, Cece Valle says it’s a good idea to make a budget when shopping for loved ones.

She also suggest buying stocks for your loved ones’ from their favorite companies.

Or even creating things with your hands.

“Handmade gifts are great, handmade cards, poems, letters,” said Valle.

When it comes to a nice dinner, many suggest staying home.

“Valentine’s Day can be affordable you don’t have to go out,” said Valle adding with COVID-19, preparing a meal at home is an option to stay safe.

For example, making your own chocolate-covered strawberries or trying to cook a meal from scratch.

The important thing to remember is if you really want to show someone you love them during the time of COVID, it is best to keep their safety and health in mind.