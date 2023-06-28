EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Robert C. and Janet Vackar, owners of the Bert Ogden Auto Group, announced a $1 million gift to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley College of Liberal Arts.

The university said the funds will double the number of annual scholarships they are able to offer from 40 to 80 in the Mass Communication Department.

The scholarships will support undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree in Mass Communications.

The newest gift from the Vackar family will be an addition to the existing Janet Ogden Vackar Spirit of Philanthropy Endowed Scholarship, established in 2016 and the $15 million donation in 2016 that established an endowment benefiting the College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

The university named the business college the Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship in his honor.

At the time it was the largest single donation in the history of higher education in the Rio Grande Valley.