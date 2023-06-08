EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The duo behind the Valley-known Bert Ogden Auto Group received an award on Wednesday.

Bob and Janet Vackar were presented for their philanthropic efforts across the Rio Grande Valley.

“It’s great to get back involved because we’ve went a little bit out of it because of COVID,” Bob Vackar said.

The Vackar duo accepted the award during a ceremony at the Bert Ogden Cadillac dealership in Edinburg.

They have been involved with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the Christian Covenant Academy, and the Easter Seals.

“It’s a very warm and good feeling,” Bob Vackar said. “We’re starting to see these young people develop and grow and that’s the reward. Our contributions are what they’ve done for individuals.”