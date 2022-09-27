MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health Department and the City of Mercedes will host a vaccine clinic and community health fair Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Mercedes Dome Recreation Center, located at 1202 N. Vermont Ave.

At the clinic, Hidalgo County Health Department staff will administer doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Pfizer vaccines will be administered to people 6 months old and older and Moderna will be distributed to people 12 years old and older.

Boosters will also be administered to those who qualify. The charge for a COVID-19 vaccine for children 18 and under is $5. Adults will be charged $10 per vaccine. Flu shots will be charged at $20 for those without insurance.

To participate in the event attendees must be Hidalgo County residents, received their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and be older than 5 years old.

Insurance such as CHIP, Medicaid, AETNA, BlueCross and United Healthcare will be accepted.

The first 50 people to attend will receive a $50 gift card. For more information on the event, call (956) 318-2426.