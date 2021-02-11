Vaccine clinic scheduled in Hidalgo County, pre-registration required

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County will be pre-registering individuals on Thursday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic scheduled for Friday.

Pre-registration will take place at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at the Bennie LaPrade Stadium located at 2302 Wood Ave. The entrance to the screening site will be at the intersection of Victoria Rd. and Wood Ave, said the release.

Individuals will then fill out forms and be given a wristband. Wristbands are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to officials. 

The release states this is a clinic for those 65 and older and those 18 and older with pre-existing conditions.

Those who receive the wristband will be administered the vaccine on Friday, Feb. 12. The release states they will receive further details at the time of registration.

This clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

For more information visit the Hidalgo County website at www.hidalgocounty.us

Hidalgo County and Donna Independent School District will be hosting a COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic

