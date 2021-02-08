Vaccination clinic scheduled in Palmview, pre-registration required

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) — A pre-registration event to receive the COVID-19 vaccines is being held at Palmview High School.

According to a post, pre-registration take place at 9 a.m. at the Palmview High School 3901 La Homa Rd. on Monday, Feb. 8.

The vaccine clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The release mention those 65 and older and those 18 and older with pre-existing conditions can register for the vaccine.

This is a drive-thru event. Face masks are required, and person registering for the vaccine must be present, said the post.

