Vaccination call center numbers for bedridden and homebound residents changes

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Cameron County judges office announced the number for homebound and bedridden residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccination has changed.

According to the judge’s office, the new number is 956-547-7000. When calling the number, the Cameron County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal Service will answer.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule a vaccine. The old numbers are no longer in operation as of April 14.

Any questions regarding COVID-19 contact the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at 956-247-3650.

