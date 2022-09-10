MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – LGBTQ bars in the valley are collaborating with the Valley Aids Council to host monkeypox vaccination clinics.

The vaccination clinics will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 at the Bar-B bar in Brownsville and the Monarkas bar in McAllen on.

Elias Cantu, the Community Liaison for the VAC said the monkeypox vaccines will only be distributed by a confirmed appointment.

“There is a number that you would have to call to where you will be asked a couple of questions, pretty much preliminary questions to see if you’re eligible to receive the monkey pox vaccine and that number is 956-990-8951,” said Cantu.

Cantu said VAC is working closely with Cameron County and Hidalgo County for the vaccine clinics.

Cantu also stated of the five confirmed monkeypox cases in the valley, three cases are in Hidalgo County and two in Cameron County.

Hector Esparza, the show Director at Monarkas bar said collaborating with the VAC is their way to help the cause and create a safe space for obtaining the vaccine.

“The vaccine is just like any vaccine, it’s a preventative so the more protection the better and we want to offer that for our community,” said Esparza.

Esparza said he has already received the monkeypox vaccine but would like to remind the public to respect others’ decisions when it comes to receiving any vaccine.

“I believe that the stigma about certain vaccinations has continued to be going on, remember that at the end of the day we want to respect,” said Esparza. “The monkeypox vaccine is a choice, we want to respect the ones that do want to get it and we want to respect the ones that don’t want to get it so we always want to promote peace and love on both sides of the spectrum.”