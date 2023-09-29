HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC23 spoke with Myra Garcia and Hugo Martinez from the VA clinic to discuss a flu vaccine clinic.

Garcia said getting the flu vaccine is one of the first steps in being precautious against hospital visits and even death.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday veterans can participate in the drive-thru clinic to get their flu shot. The clinic will be located at 2601 Veterans Drive in Harlingen and at 901 E Hackberry Street in McAllen.

“We want to invite all of our veterans who have not yet registered for services with us to come and check us out,’ Martinez said. “We are here to serve them.”