UVALDE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The community on Uvalde continues to honor the victims of the May 24 shooting.

Thursday would have been the last day of school before summer break for the children and teachers killed at Robb Elementary. As the days pass, families continue looking for answers and finding strength in their community.

“Stay strong, we are going to stay strong, we’ve been strong and we’re going to get stronger. This is going to make us stronger,” said Alex Covarrubias, a community.

One resident tells us this small-knit community is always looking out for each other– especially in times like these.

“Everyone here is good it’s real small the community stays together everybody knows one another it’s a real good community,” said Covarrubias.

Residents are paying their respects in front of white crosses that represent the 21 lives taken. While mourning – they are still looking for answers.

“Why wasn’t this stopped, why didn’t anybody do something more to stop this,” said Shane Rehman, who knew one of the victims.

People from all over have come to pay their respects – some groups even making their way from the RGV.

“As human beings, we have to take care of each other no matter where you’re from, what race you know first comes the love and how my wife said it’s going to take time but love heals a lot,” said Albert Villegas, a minister with Preyer Warriors in Christ from Edinburg.

People will be here throughout the weekend to show support and help out in any way they can.