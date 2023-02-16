BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Things like gel manicures, acrylic sets, or shellac nails require some sort of light lamp to speed up the drying process, and that’s the dangerous part.

Research has shown that the risk of developing some form of skin cancer from exposure to these lamps is low, but any type of exposure can have long-term effects. According to the FDA, it’s best to remove things like perfume, cosmetics, and some skin care products to avoid a reaction to ultraviolet (UV) rays. Some nail polishes can also contain certain ingredients that could irritate your skin, especially if they’ll be under UV lamps.

“UVA radiation over prolonged exposure has been shown to cause the signs of aging and also skin cancers, unfortunately,” said Dr. Maria Villegas, board-certified dermatologist. “So then there became that concern if is there a risk of getting skin cancer while you’re getting manicures, whether on your hand for pedicures, right? Because sometimes people do the shellac and all that for their feet as well.”

Villegas said if someone gets their nails done once every couple of months they would have a lower risk of developing skin cancer compared to someone that gets them done every two weeks.

We are all familiar with the UV lamps used at salons to speed up the drying process. Well, there are ways you can help protect your skin while using them.

Think of the lamps as being under the sun or a tanning bed. They penetrate the skin at a deep level damaging the collagen in our skin. The higher the lamp wattage, the greater the damage risk. Here’s what a dermatologist recommends as the best ways to protect your skin during manicures and pedicures.

“Sunscreen will work for those to protect your skin from those UV lamps and it just needs to be a broad-spectrum sunscreen, SPF 30 or higher,” Villegas said. “It does have to be applied about 20 minutes before exposure to the light. So if you’ve ever been to a nail salon, they often make you wash your hands. You have to take the sunscreen pretty much with you so that you know when to put it on at the salon.”

Another way to protect your skin is by wearing UV-protectant gloves, which are designed for manicures. They look similar to regular gloves but expose your fingertips.