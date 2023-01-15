RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will begin its new semester with its traditional Welcome Week activities.

UTRGV says Welcome Week is usually held at the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses and some off-campus locations.

Cristina Rodriguez, assistant director of Student Actives, said Welcome Week is a chance for students at all levels to meet and participate.

“It’s is a time for students to engage with campus life and learn about the programs and services available,” she said. “It also provides opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to make new friends and engage in a signature week for UTRGV.”

Welcome Week will consist of events on both campuses, spread out from Jan. 16-24.

See the full Welcome Week schedule.

Classes for the Spring 2023 semester begin Tuesday, Jan.17.