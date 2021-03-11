UTRGV Women’s Basketball navigates inconsistent season, prepare for WAC Tournament

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The UTRGV Women’s Basketball team is set to play the third-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament Wednesday night.

A few months ago, schedules were a bit more fluid.

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, the UTRGV Women’s Basketball team boasted a 4-2 record. Upon their return from break, the Vaqueros had six games canceled due to COVID 19, including two conference series.

Coach Lord and his team were restless.

“Thirty-five days in isolation from Christmas to the month of January,” Coach Lord said. “We’ve done a great job with all the protocols and we’ve been pretty healthy compared to most teams, but we’ve just had bad luck the way it fell.”

With only two positive cases and one COVID-19 exposure, the UTRGV Women’s basketball team did execute safety protocols well, but the team ranked lowest in conference games played with just 10 total games in 2021. Only Chicago St. matched UTRGV in games played, while most teams completed 12-14 scheduled matchups.

Following an extended absence, the team managed just a 2-8 conference record, a mark Coach Lord attributes to a lack of preparation and execution.

“We’re making no excuses. We’re just stating facts,” Coach Lord said. “When you didn’t get to practice for six weeks, it shows in execution.”

Ahead of the 2021 WAC Tournaments, Coach Lord and his Vaqueros have enjoyed over a month of uninterrupted play, including a two-game series against their first-round opponent, Grand Canyon University. The Vaqueros lost both road matchups to the Antelopes in their first meeting, but Coach Lord expects a much better matchup this time around.

“Grand Canyon is one of the best teams in the league,” Coach Lord said. “WE have a young team with four new starters, but we are starting to figure things out at the end of the year.”

The sixth-seeded UTRGV Vaqueros face the third-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes at 10 p.m. CT at Las Vegas’s Orleans Arena. The game cast can be watched online.