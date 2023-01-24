RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they will retire Jody Ramsey’s number 6 jersey.

The jersey, worn by the former Pan American University baseball player, will be retired at the home opener at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium, the university announced.

According to UTRGV, on Feb. 24, 1973, Ramsey was working on the construction of the new baseball stadium on campus when tragedy struck.

“As one of the laborers, he spent many hours on the site of the ballpark and, in an unfortunate turn of events, was killed in an electrical accident before the stadium had reached completion,” UTRGV stated.

The university said that after his death, the number 6 was never handed out to another player, but was not officially retired.

“Now the number 6 and the name ‘Ramsey’ will forever be enshrined on the UTRGV baseball stadium wall,” UTRGV stated.

After his death, students petitioned the UTPA Board of Regents to rename the park he was working on in his memory, which was accepted unanimously. The following season, the team took the field in Jody Ramsey Memorial Stadium.

The team played in the stadium until 2001. The stadium was removed in 2003 to allow for construction, and a plaza was dedicated to Ramsey in 2007 on the site of the former stadium.

Ramsey, who was the co-captain in 1972, led the UTPA baseball team in hitting (.346), at-bats (185), hits (64), triples (four) and stolen bases (17).

Off the field, Ramsey was elected twice to be president of the Pan American University Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the release stated.

“Jody was a dedicated Christian athlete and was called to his forever home way too soon,” said Kenneth Ramsey, Jody’s brother in the release. “He exemplified how an athlete should represent his team and school. Jody admired Pan American coach Al Ogletree and his Broncs team. Speaking on behalf of his departed parents, Johnny and Cue Bell Ramsey, and departed sister, Nina, we appreciate the honors and generosity the university has bestowed upon Jody since his tragic accident. The retirement of Jody’s #6 just exemplifies the generosity and appreciation UTRGV has for its student-athletes.”