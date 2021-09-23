UTRGV to open Neuroscience Research Institute aimed to benefit local patients

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The new UTRGV Institute of Neuroscience will pave the way for new brain health treatment here in the Valley.

The new facility will open this fall and will focus on treating local patients, according to Institute of Neuroscience Director Dr. Ihsam Salloum. It will also aim to address certain mental health disparities in our region.

“Not only are we hoping to have a multispecialty place… we want to act as a catalyst as for all of the research at the university that are interested,” Dr. Salloum said. “It is really a state-of-the-art outpatient clinic that will have equipment that probably exists only in this area in the Valley.”

The institute will also house UTRGV’s new Alzheimer’s disease research center. But there are many health disorders it will help treat, as well as conducting research to provide better care.

“All of the neurology disorders from Alzheimer’s disease to movement disorders, to Parkinson’s disease neurodegenerative disease and multiple sclerosis,” Dr. Salloum said.

The main goal of the research is to provide more insight into brain health in the Rio Grande Valley, especially within the Hispanic community.

“It’s really the education and educating a new generation of neuroscientists and especially we are focusing on having people from this area here and underrepresented minorities in general,” Dr. Salloum said.

The institute has been under construction since November 2019, and now the final touches are being made. Dr. Salloum hopes people here in the Valley will soon get the brain heath treatment they need, now that the resources are in our area.

“The research and the education… you know our ultimate goal is to improve the lives of people both here and beyond.”