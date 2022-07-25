HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will conduct free digital literacy training to help local business owners hone their online skills.

UTRGV has partnered with the RGV Partnership Foundation, a nonprofit organization, to start the trainings in mid-August.

The in-person trainings, available in both English and Spanish, will focus on communities that have struggled to understand navigating the internet or that have been afraid of engaging online, according to a UTRGV news release.

Collaboration with Starr, Hidalgo, Willacy and Cameron counties is encouraged by the nonprofit.

“This will help business owners who have very little knowledge about the internet and the services it can provide to move their business in the right direction,” said Veronica Gonzales, senior vice president for UTRGV Governmental and Community Relations.

The training will be funded by a $25,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation.

For more information on the digital literacy trainings and how to register, contact the UTRGV Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center at 956-882-4119.