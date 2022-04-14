EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In 2020 UTRGV students began planning for a fashion show but then the pandemic hit and put their plans on hold. Now, two years later, the show is back on.

ValleyCentral spoke with three House of Fashion club members who said they are all very excited to see their ideas come to fruition.

The President and Founder of House of Fashion, Hania Rocio started the planning process when she was a sophomore.

When the pandemic hit and pushed everything off, Rocio said, “We were really sad because especially like we were even a bigger group. I think we were like in the club, 30 people maybe, and we were like already planning and stuff and everything was just like canceled last minute basically because of the pandemic, and everyone kind of just left and it was very dis-motivating.”

Although a somber feeling in 2020, Rocio said everyone’s love for fashion drove the motivation home this year and she feels as if the program is much stronger than before.

Rocio said in the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year, the club held a multitude of meetings in an effort to organize everything before putting things into motion.

Heading into the second semester, the club’s main focus was to raise the necessary $500 funding for the fashion show.

For designer Karen Diaz it took two weeks of putting together her model’s three looks as her goal is to represent the RGV through clothing.

Diaz allowed her male model to choose one of his own cowboy hats and said it “tied into the show” as it gives a little “piece of him, the RGV.” For her other two models, she chose clothing that gives off more of a modern feel as “the RGV is still growing” and she wanted to showcase that.

One of the fashion show’s main goals is to have a solid representation of the RGV diversity. The other main goal is to highlight six secondhand stores in the RGV while spreading the difference between recycled shopping versus shopping through larger corporations.

“It’s a lot of pollution that they’re creating. The waterways, the microplastic in the water,” said Treasurer for House of Fashion, Regina Montemayor. “It’s insane, so by shopping secondhand which all six stores are, you help decrease that so only one percent of clothing gets recycled and so shopping secondhand can raise that.”

The six secondhand stores attending the fashion show include RagzRevenge, modernday hippy.vtg, Baby Arcade, 8VisionVintage, Sacks Thrift Avenue, and Viva Vintage.

The fashion show will open its doors to the public free of cost on Thursday, April 14 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best attire.

For more information or special accommodations, emailutrgvhouseoffashion@gmail.com. Visit their Instagram page for event updates.