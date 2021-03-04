Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

UTRGV to continue enforcing COVID-19 protocols

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) officials said they will continue enforcing COVID-19 protocols, following Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen the state and end the mask mandate.

Our COVID-19 protocols have been in place for almost a year, and your cooperation has helped to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses.

UTRGV Statement

The release states the decision was made based on the current COVID-19 conditions in the Rio Grande Valley.

Protocols implemented by UTRGV can be found here.

Officials with the university also mentioned those eligible for the vaccine under the new guidelines, which include K-12 education and child-care personnel, would be contacted with further information.

UTRGV states students, faculty and staff taking classes or working from home should continue to do so until further notice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday