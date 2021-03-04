UTRGV to continue enforcing COVID-19 protocols

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) officials said they will continue enforcing COVID-19 protocols, following Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen the state and end the mask mandate.

Our COVID-19 protocols have been in place for almost a year, and your cooperation has helped to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses. UTRGV Statement

The release states the decision was made based on the current COVID-19 conditions in the Rio Grande Valley.

Protocols implemented by UTRGV can be found here.

Officials with the university also mentioned those eligible for the vaccine under the new guidelines, which include K-12 education and child-care personnel, would be contacted with further information.

UTRGV states students, faculty and staff taking classes or working from home should continue to do so until further notice.