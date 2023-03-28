EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the construction of the Vaqueros Performance Center, which will be used by the football program and other sports.

“The Vaqueros Performance Center will be a home of which our football program can be proud and will rival that of any Division I FCS program in the country,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said.

The new 45,000+ square foot facility will be built north of the UTRGV Baseball Stadium and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.

UTRGV is also creating two practice fields that will be available for football and soccer, one of which will be made of natural grass and one of which be made of synthetic turf. They are expected to be completed by the summer 2024.

Construction of the Vaqueros Performance Center will cost $45 million, which is part of the more than $80 million in construction projects being completed by UTRGV Athletics over the next two and a half years.

The university is offering naming opportunities for all facilities, including the Vaqueros Performance Center. These opportunities include head coach and assistant coach offices, meeting rooms, the strength & conditioning facility, practice fields, and each facility as a whole.