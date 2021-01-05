UTRGV temporarily suspends new vaccine registrations

EDINBURG, Texas — It only took a few days for 45,000 people to sign up to get a vaccine from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). For now the university is not accepting any new registrations. Last week they were flooded with people trying to make an appointment to get the vaccine.

“We are constrained by the supplies that we get and at this point we are only receiving about 3,000 doses a week. We would hope to receive more, so it’s going to take a long time to work through the 45,000 people on the list.” Says Dr. John Krouse, Dean, UTRGV School of Medicine.

UTRGV is prioritizing those age 65 years and older, because officials said they have the greatest risk of having serious illness or death. UTRGV officials said with their current staffing they could vaccinate 5,000-6,000 people per week.

“Now if we could increase our staffing, if we had funding for infrastructure, cause basically the more people we add, the more cost there is to us.” Says Dr. Krouse.

Dr. Krouse said they are working with the state and various other agencies to get a more reliable supply, and because the supply is uncertain they are temporarily suspending new registrations.

“Because we don’t want the list to get so unwieldly that confuses people, or it gives people false expectations.” Says Dr. Krouse.

Krouse said registrations will be put on hold until they can get a handle on what the supply will be on a more reliable basis, and work through some of the list.

UTRGV is expecting for more vaccines to arrive later this week, and anticipate they will be able to vaccince more people on Friday or Saturday.