UTRGV switching to online to start Spring semester

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced that they will be temporarily conducting classes via remote/online platforms to start the Spring semester.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, UTRGV will hold classes online beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Jan. 28, according to an email that was sent to students.

Courses will resume to their assigned modality on Monday, Jan. 31, the email stated.

“The emergence and rapid spread of the omicron variant is once again forcing many institutions to adjust operations,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said in the email. “And while we’ve learned a lot about how to live and work in such conditions over the past two years, another unique response is needed as we face this latest challenge.”

Campuses, facilities and services will remain open during this period.

Certain classes that require meeting in person, such as labs, art studios and ensemble classes may continue to meet in person. Instructors of these types of courses will contact students to notify them of their requirements.

“By shifting our courses to remote platforms through January 28, we hope to minimize Omicron’s impact on our community, as lowering campus density and following current health protocols during the projected peak will help decrease the likelihood of new infections,” said Bailey in the email.

South Texas College (STC) announced on Thursday that they will hold classes online for the first week of the Spring semester.