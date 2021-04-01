UTRGV Summer Liftoff: eligible students to receive $500 in aid

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced its 2021 Summer Liftoff for eligible students.

Students who enroll in at least six credit hours for Summer 2021 may receive up to $500 for tuition and mandatory fees, according to a press release.

In order to be eligible, students must enroll in summer classes by May 3, and UTRGV will identify who meets the criteria to receive the aid.

The $500 will be applied to the bill after current federal and state aid, and grants are applied.

Students eligible for the Summer Liftoff program include new and continuing undergraduate, new and continuing graduate, transfer students, transient (non-UTRGV students), international students and students in Accelerated Online Programs.

UTRGV continues to assess the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on our students and their families,” said Griselda Castilla, associate vice president for Strategic Enrollment in a statement. “We have been developing plans to assist students in continuing their education and the Summer Liftoff program is a result of this ongoing assessment process.

For more information on the Summer Liftoff program, visit https://link.utrgv.edu/summer-liftoff/.