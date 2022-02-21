HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The UTRGV Institute of Neuroscience in Harlingen is considered a national center for Alzheimer’s Disease. Since opening late last year, doctors have already been seeing patients and some major research is underway.

Dr. Ishan Sollum, Director of the Institute of Neuroscience, tells ValleyCentral one of the major studies being conducted his how to treat people will alcohol addiction and depression.

“We are still setting up the studies and we are definitely looking for patients,” Dr. Sollum said. ” “The problem with alcohol is really a worldwide problem and in the valley, it is really the most common substance.”

But with Alzheimer’s Disease common in the Hispanic community, Dr. Glady’s Maestre tells ValleyCentral she wants to find out why that is. Dr. Maestre says constant alcohol abuse may be a factor.

“We think that at that point, the brain gets a hit, you know somebody passes out,” Dr. Maestre said. ” You perceive things so differently this means that the nerves and the cells in the brain are not working properly.”

By studying young people with memory issues, Dr. Maestre says the institute is aiming to have a clinical trial for patients. Dr. Maestre adds the clinical trials will not only be focused in Harlingen but across the valley.

“The other point of concern is really Starr County is the number one in the nation with the highest numbers of Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Maestre said. ” We think that probably what we are seeing Starr County is also happening our other counties.”

But the biggest hope for UTRGV is finding the best treatment for Alzheimer’s and how to prevent it.

The institute is accepting all patients for clinical trials and Alzheimer’s treatment, regardless of insurance status. For more information on becoming a clinical research volunteer click here.