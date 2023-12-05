EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral)– Edinburg students at the University of Texas Rio Grande came together to lead a pro-Palestinian peaceful protest Tuesday afternoon.

“A lot of people talk about a conflict, a lot of people talk about complicated, but it’s really not that complicated,” Narcedalia Anaya Barbosa, organizer of protest said.

Several signs and chants were seen and heard throughout the Edinburg campus.

“I would like to call the people for them to inform themselves because even if they think this doesn’t involve them it really does and it’s an important matter,” Barbosa said.

With the ongoing activity that’s happening in the Gaza Strip, several students say they wanted to raise awareness and educate their peers.

“We want to speak out to help with humanity as this is a humanitarian cause. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, people are being killed and what’s happening is wrong and we want to speak up and do the right thing,” Zeina Qubbha, UTRGV student and organizer said.

Qubbha says this gathering means so much to her because her family is from Palestine and has family in the West Bank.

“One of the most important things is spreading information and awareness on this issue, as it may feel like we’re helpless because we’re so far away but speaking out about it is one of the things we can do as we can’t directly be there. Educating and informing about what’s happening it’s really important for the cause,” Qubbha said.

However, some students sat on the other side of the aisle.

“I am here to show solidarity with Israel, to uphold their right to self-defense,” Jonathan Salinas, graduate student at UTRGV said.

Salinas claims that this group is in support of a different principle.

“They are not the friends of Palestine, they are the enemy of Palestine, the Palestinians have no greater enemy than Hamas which is who they support,” Salinas said.

With the fall semester coming to an end, this marks as one of the busiest times for students.

Despite final exams, the students and protest organizers say they are glad their voices are being heard.