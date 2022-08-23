EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV recognized the first group of students to earn the Luminary Scholarship. This is a full-ride scholarship for students who just graduated high school.

UTRGV officials said this scholarship goes beyond a full-ride scholarship.

“The beauty about this program is that it not only covers their bachelor’s degree, if a student chooses to go on to graduate school to pursue a master’s program, for example, we will cover that as well,” said Griselda Cistilla, Associate VP of Strategic Enrollment – UTRGV.

Cistilla added through this scholarship, they ensure students have their full tuition and fees paid, their room and board, and any other expenses they may have. The beauty about this program is that it not only covers their bachelor’s degree, if a student chooses to go on to graduate school to pursue a master’s program, for example, we will cover that as well.

“It’s an absolute honor and a relief. Honestly, a great relief that they awarded me with this and I get to use it to my fullest potential. It’s helping me tremendously, I would have had to pay out of pocket on my own for my tuition for room and board for everything. I’m so glad that I was able to receive it because it helps me further my career,” said UTRGV Freshman Annali Gracia.

Gracia added to please take advantage of the scholarship as much as you can. To try your best on the application, the essay, and the interview.