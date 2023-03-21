LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Los Fresnos man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Israel Flores Jr., 21, admitted to possessing child porn on a flash drive he used during his studies at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Flores stated he downloaded the child porn via Kik and placed it on a flash drive which was later shared with another person. Once the material was found, Flores acknowledged being the original owner of the flash drive.

He stated he had been in possession of the child porn for a number of years prior to giving it to someone else.

Flores is set for sentencing on June 21. At that time, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.