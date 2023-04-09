SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple professors from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College hosts second annual Habitar Tierras Froterizas Platicas.

The event held Saturday was to hosted by multiple Art Department professors from UTRGV and STC to share thoughts of their recently published book BIPOC: Building Communites and Curricula.

“I want to make sure that we have a chance to make sure we inspire people and have them learn a little bit about what’s happening in the Valley,” Cultural Arts Director Aleida Garcia said.

The speeches given by the professors during the event spoke topics such as how they are connecting with people of color, minorities and their stories.

“Sometimes we use Spanglish, and that’s part of our culture heritage, that’s part of our cultura,” Garcia said. “These professors are writing curriculum around finding ways to connect our culture heritage, our Valley and make it sense to us.”

She added she believes the word is getting out through regulars visitors to platicas and now more local residents are attending the events.