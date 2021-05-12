UTRGV, STC awarded $175 million through American Rescue Plan

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Colleges and universities are getting a big financial boost from the American Rescue Plan.

On Wednesday, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced that UTRGV and STC are among the list of schools receiving financial support through the plan.

UTRGV is receiving $101,411,829 and STC is receiving $73,866,947.

In total, the American Rescue Plan is offering $36 billion to nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

“Our college educators and students have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the American Rescue Plan will get them back on track,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “The American Rescue Plan is a historic investment in our local colleges and universities to provide these institutions and struggling students with much-needed relief.”