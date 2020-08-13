Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

UTRGV sports suspended for fall semester after Western Athletic Conference decision

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — A decision to suspend sporting events for schools competing in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) leaves UTRGV with no sports for the fall.

On Thursday, the WAC announced it would suspend all fall championship and non-championship athletics competition through the end of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For UTRGV, this affects men and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, baseball.

Men and women’s basketball, however, is postponed to the end of October and the WAC board will make a later decision on winter athletics.

The WAC board will decide on whether it is feasible to start play in the sports during the spring semester.

UTRGV administration expressed their sadness over the decision.

“This is disappointing and I feel badly for everyone in our athletics department, especially our student-athletes, who have worked hard to be able to compete this fall,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey in a release. “The most important thing we can do now is to continue supporting our student-athletes as they continue to pursue their degrees.”

“It obviously was a difficult decision, and not one made lightly,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, the many others associated with our athletics programs and all those in our campus environments always will be the highest priority.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

NBC Sunday Night Foootball

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday