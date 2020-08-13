UTRGV sports suspended for fall semester after Western Athletic Conference decision

DENVER — A decision to suspend sporting events for schools competing in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) leaves UTRGV with no sports for the fall.

On Thursday, the WAC announced it would suspend all fall championship and non-championship athletics competition through the end of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For UTRGV, this affects men and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, baseball.

Men and women’s basketball, however, is postponed to the end of October and the WAC board will make a later decision on winter athletics.

The WAC board will decide on whether it is feasible to start play in the sports during the spring semester.

UTRGV administration expressed their sadness over the decision.

“This is disappointing and I feel badly for everyone in our athletics department, especially our student-athletes, who have worked hard to be able to compete this fall,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey in a release. “The most important thing we can do now is to continue supporting our student-athletes as they continue to pursue their degrees.”

“It obviously was a difficult decision, and not one made lightly,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, the many others associated with our athletics programs and all those in our campus environments always will be the highest priority.”