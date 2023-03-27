HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine and HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division announced an agreement to bring resident physicians by Summer 2024.

The initiative will begin the development of residency and fellowship training programs for physicians who have finished medical school and are looking to do specialty care, according to a UTRGV release.

“Starting in 2024, we will now have students and residents, and fellows in HCA facilities,” said Dr. Michael Hocker, Dean of UTRGV School of Medicine. “This is important because it’s the first time we actually had any advanced training opportunities in Brownsville. Prior to this, all of our training was either in Harlingen, McAllen, or Edinburg,” he said.

UT System Board of Regent Dr. Nolan Perez, said the agreement gives UTRGV the opportunity to grow new specialty programs.

“[Like] neurology, anesthesiology, and emergency medicine, which are programs where we currently don’t have residents in the Valley,” Perez said. “So, this is a great opportunity to grow those specialties and build the physician workforce in those areas as well.”

Hospitals such as Rio Grande Regional in McAllen and Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville will be the first sites in the area to offer this training.