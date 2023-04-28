BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is entering into a new partnership with Harmony Public Schools in Brownsville.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Thursday on the UTRGV Brownsville campus.

UTRGV president Guy Bailey says the MOU will allow for the university to provide mentoring for Harmony students as they prepare to attend the college.

The joint project will create new programs, projects and activities for students.

Bailey adds that Harmony Public Schools will have advocates on the UTRGV campuses to advice and help students as they embark on their college journey.

“This is a great way to help those students be more successful,” Bailey said. “It’s a wonderful mechanism to enhance student success and graduation rates.

Harmony Public School administrators say the partnership helps during one of the most critical periods in education.

Adding that by working together both institutions can provide additional resources to students.

Harmony is a state-wide charter school system that serves children from PreK through 12th grade. It has two campuses in Brownsville.