UTRGV School of Medicine cuts ribbon on Institute of Neuroscience

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and UT Health RGV held a ribbon cutting ceremony on its $30 million Institute of Neuroscience (ION).

UTRGV officials said the institute will have facilities dedicated towards the treatment and research of brain, spinal and nerve diseases.

There will be a focus on diseases like Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s, and Multiple Sclerosis.

In addition to providing research opportunities, the institute is a sign of hope for more educational opportunities for future researchers and medical professionals who specialize in brain health.

All who are interested are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunities that the institute is bringing.

The Institute of Neuroscience is located between Haine Drive and Whalen Road in Harlingen. ION is scheduled to accept its first patients in November.