RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna native and UTRGV School of Medicine graduate Dr. Daniella Concha has been selected as a fellow for the Texas Heart Institute Cardiology Fellowship Program for 2023-2024.

According to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Concha qualified for one of the six top spots available from among 1,000 applicants.

“My dream is to improve the cardiovascular health of my community with a focus on the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure in underserved populations across ethnic groups,” said Concha.

She is currently completing her internal medicine residency at Columbia University New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

“We are so proud of Dr. Concha. She demonstrates the degree of success you can obtain by starting your medical career at the UTRGV School of Medicine,” said Dr. Michael B. Hocker, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine. “She exemplifies how we not only are serving the Rio Grande Valley community but communities beyond, as well.”

A graduate of the first class of the UTRGV School of Medicine, Concha will enter the cardiology fellowship program with five other fellows in the summer of 2023.

“I am so ecstatic to be returning to my home state after being in New York for three years. I’m happy that I will be close to my family,” Concha said. “I want to be a resource to anyone else in high school, college, medical school, or residency interested in the field of medicine and, especially, cardiology.”