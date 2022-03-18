EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV’s Alzheimer’s research center is preparing to conduct a major study. The upcoming study is being funded by a grant providing over $2 million to the center.

Dr. Gladys Maestre, the Director of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center, said this money will make an impact on the future of the disease across the Rio Grande Valley.

The money comes from the National Institute of Aging and is intended to further understand why communities along the border have high rates of Alzheimer’s.

“Starr County came out with the highest proportion of people having Alzheimer’s in the nation,” Maestre said.

The Alzheimer’s resource center will do MRIs, genetic testing, and potentially test the spinal fluid of participants.

Maestre said the grant will allow the center to help those who need it most.

“Because this is federal funding, all this is free,” she said. “So we are really targeting people that otherwise don’t have the means to have such a complex assessment.”

The study will help 2,500 people in Brownsville and be open to people over 40 with memory issues.

Maestre said the cutoff age was 40 because proteins common in people with Alzheimer’s can be present in their blood decades before the disease is diagnosed.

She added the study will help future generations deal with Alzheimer’s better.

“In the valley, we are very family-oriented and we need our family to support our decisions,” Maestre said. “And we also want our families to not go through the things that we have.”

If you want to support the resource center or participate in a future study, you can email them at memory@utrgv.edu.