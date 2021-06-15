UTRGV receives $40 million grant from philanthropists

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a $40 million gift from philanthropists.

Philanthropists MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett gifted $40 million to enhance the university mission of student success and expanding educational opportunities, according to UTRGV’s The Newsroom.

Scott and Jewett recognized the university based on the success it has had as the second-largest Hispanic Serving Institution in the country.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey said the grant will provide scholarships for incoming and returning students.