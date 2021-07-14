UTRGV receives $4.2 million grant from National Science Foundation

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has received a $4,200,000 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation.

According to a press release from Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, UTRGV will be partnering with the University of Minnesota (UNM) in the Partnership for Research and Education and Materials (PREM) program.

UTRGV and UNM Materials Research Science and Engineering Center will focus on the retention and degree attainment of underrepresented minority undergraduates.

The full PREM program will grant more than $30,000,000 through a six-year period to increase diversity in education, research, and the workplace.

Communities within the program will be provided with materials to expand enrollment and increase retention in higher education institutions.

Congressman Gonzalez made a statement on the grant and the importance of the grant to the community.

I am proud to bring this funding to the 15th District of Texas and help our students pursue meaningful paths as they embark on the next step in their careers. Diversity in schools, research, and employment helps bring alternative perspectives and new ideas, and I look forward to seeing the great things those at UTRGV will accomplish. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez

UTRGV President Guy Bailey expressed his gratitude for receiving the grant as well as the plans he has on using the grant.

We are so appreciative of the NSF and Congressman Gonzalez for their continued support and for believing in our mission. This grant will equip our UTRGV students with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to thrive in their higher education journey and career aspirations UTRGV President Guy Bailey

For more information on the Partnership for Research and Education and Materials, program grant click here.