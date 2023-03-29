RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will receive over $2 million in funding to address mental health services and school safety concerns.

The bill was signed into law after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health counselors in Texas schools.”

UTRGV was awarded two federal grants totaling $2,238,994 to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists or other mental health professionals qualified to provide school-based mental health services.

The funding is in addition to the initial $1 million in grants awarded to UTRGV in December.