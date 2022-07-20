EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they will be receiving $1,199,998 from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

A news release said the money will go to establish the Center for Equity in Engineering and broaden participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) studies.

“We are grateful to the National Science Foundation for its continued support, and we are especially honored to be among the first in the country to be awarded funding to establish a center like this one,” said Dr. Ala Qubbaj, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

UTRGV is a majority Hispanic Serving Institution with a student population over 95% Hispanic.

The goal of the Center for Equity in Engineering is to increase enrollment, retention, and advancement rates of Hispanic students in higher education engineering, said the university.