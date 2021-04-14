UTRGV reaches 100,000 administered COVID-19 tests

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has proudly administered 100,000 COVID-19 tests since they began helping with testing back in March.

Upon seeing the rise in infections from COVID-19 last year, UTRGV School of Medicine Dean and Health Affairs Vice President, Doctor John Krouse said they felt the need to provide the service to the community.

“We are very proud that we were able to very early on start to test people across the valley. We know the as infection rates rose, the most important thing we could do was diagnose people early,” said Dr. Krouse.

While the university organized the efforts, it was only with the help of the community that they were able to administer so many tests.

“We had physicians present, we had nurse practitioners, we had nursing personnel, we had medical assistants who actually did most of the swabbing, and then also, we had public safety officers, police personnel. It was a large-scale event and at one point we had over 100 people involved in our four testing sites across the valley,” said Dr. Krouse.

Should another situation like COVID-19 ever happen again, Dr. Krouse is confident that they now have the knowledge to handle it quickly and effectively.

“I think what we learned this time is to be very active, be proactive to try to develop as broad a response as quickly as possible. We’ve learned a lot of things and hopefully, we’ll never encounter another one quite like this but should we in the future, we know how to set up a rapid response for these types of infectious diseases, and we’ll be ready even quicker should we ever need to be in the future” said Dr. Krouse.

Dr. Krouse added that the threat of the virus is still present and people should continue to be cautious.

While still administering COVID-19 tests, the university is also helping in vaccine distribution efforts.

To register for a vaccine with the university, click here.